ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): The sixty-fifth birth anniversary of renowned
classical and ghazal singer Asad Amanat Ali was observed on Monday.
According to Radio Pakistan, Asad Amanat was born on 25 September 1955
in Lahore.
He was a popular classical, semi-classical and ghazal singer from
Pakistan.
Hailing from Patiala Gharana, Asad was son of musician Ustad Amanat
Ali Khan. His great-grandfather, Ali Baksh Khan, was the founder of the Patiala Gharana. His grandfather, Akhtar Hussain, was a musician. Asad’s younger brother Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan is a pop and classical singer he was the lead singer of
band Fuz”n.Singing career
When he was 10 years old Asad recorded his first song, which featured
on his grandfather’s debut album. He had also been interested in academics and often said if not a singer, he would love to be a pilot.
He started his musical career performing “Thumri”. One of the songs
that featured in almost every concert he performed was “Insha Ji Utho” (originally sung by his father).
He received the President’s award of Pride of Performance.
The renowned singer died in London in 2007.
Renowned classical singer Asad Amanat Ali remembered
ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): The sixty-fifth birth anniversary of renowned