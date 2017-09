Renowned actor Iftikhar Qaiser passes away

PESHAWAR, Sep 17 (APP): Pride of Performance actor Iftikhar Qaiser

passed away after a long illness on Sunday.

Iftikhar Qaiser was admitted in ICU of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) few

days back. He was suffering from various disease including diabetics and renal impairment due to affected kidneys.

Iftikhar Qaiser started his career from Radio Pakistan and drawn

nation-wide fame due to his Character “ab main boloon k na boloon” in

Hindko comedy programs. He also performed in various Hindko, Pashto and

Urdu plays aired from Peshawar television.

Iftikhar Qaiser’s funeral prayer was offered at Pir Dastbadast Grayeyard

Kohati Gate and was buried at ancestral graveyard.