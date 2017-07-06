Rendezvous of CASA leaders renews warmth in ties

PUGUS, (Tajikistan) July 6 (APP): The picturesque setting of the

Varzob valley with its glacial river and lush green vegetation definitely had something to do with the moods of the leaders of Pakistan, Afghanistan,

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan who benefitted from the occasion to exhibit

warmth in their relations.

Besides Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Quadrilateral

meeting of CASA-1000 was attended by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Misunderstandings and differences apart, particularly between Pakistan

and Afghanistan, the event provided an opportunity to the leaders to move a step forward towards resolving issues for the mutual interest of all.

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif told APP here that

CASA-1000 had proved to be a blessing as it provided an opportunity for leaders to meet, discuss and eventually move forward to resolve any issues.

He said Prime minister Nawaz Sharif earlier had a meeting with

President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana.

He said the quadrilateral summit too provided the chance and hoped it

would help the dream of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for regional integration and connectivity, come true.

At the conclusion of the review of the CASA meeting, Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif and President Emomali Rahmon had a stroll along the ice-cold cascading Varzob river where they discussed issues of mutual interest.

They were later joined by President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan and

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov at the luncheon.

President Ashraf Ghani too had a chat with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

as they arrived at the Quadrilateral summit after meeting President Emomali Rahmon.

Nawaz Sharif and Hamid Karzai walked to the conference hall holding

each others’ hand.

Although there was no official word about their talk, the atmospherics

clearly indicated positive vibes.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with the leaders

of CASA countries visited an agriculture products exhibition that showcased

Tajikistan’s delicious fruits, dry fruit and vegetables.

The leaders went around different stalls and tasted the local produce.