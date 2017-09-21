Remittances to Pakistan witness sustained growth

KARACHI, Sept 21 (APP): The home remittances to Pakistan have

witnessed a sustained growth increasing from $6.5 billion in the

fiscal year 2008 to $ 19.9 by fiscal year 2016.

This was stated by the Deputy Governor of the State Bank of

Pakistan (SBP), Jamil Ahmed, at the launch of the `Docudrama’ against

ills of `Hundi and Hawal’ at a local hotel on Thursday.

He lauded the management of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)

for the launch of the documentary drama aimed at curtailing the menace

of illegal money transfer and for promoting the use of formal banking

channels for home remittances.

Jamil Ahmed remarked that docudrama pertains to one of the high

priority areas for our economy- home remittances which are an important source of

foreign exchange inflows in the country and emerged as major source of financing trade

deficit and help containing current account deficit in the recent years.

`Our major sending corridors- Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates,

United States, and United Kingdom contributed over three-fourth in total inflows of home

remittances’, he added. The collective share of other

Gulf Council countries- Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, is 12 percent.

Quoting World Bank statistics, he pointed that Pakistan has achieved

the highest compound annual average growth of 16 percent in home remittance during

2009-2016 amongst top 20 remittance recipient countries.

This, he further stated, could not have been achieved without the

policy support of the SBP, Ministry of Finance, and efforts by PRI and

the banking industry.

However, he went on, it is a point of concern that home remittances

have declined by 3.1 per cent in the fiscal year 2017. This decline is mainly due to

economic slowdown in Middle East and post Brexit

depreciation of British Pound.

Jamil Ahmed was of the view that this poses a challenge for all

stakeholders and that dedicated efforts are required to make formal

channels more attractive for sending remittances, Banks need to focus

not only on traditional corridors of remittances but also explore

untapped non-traditional corridors. Banks should take advantage of

large Pakistani diaspora around the globe. They should also improve

their service levels in general and for remittance recipients in

particular.

He said that the government and the SBP were mindful of the

developments in the remittance industry. The focused efforts of all stakeholders resulted

in an increase in home remittances by 13.2

percent during the first two months of the fiscal year 2018 compared

with a fall of 3,2 percent in July-August in fiscal year 2017.