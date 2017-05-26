ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar Friday said in the last four years, expatriate Pakistanis have sent remittances to a tune of US$19.9 billion.
He appreciated the valuable contributions made by the Pakistanis residing abroad and sending their remittances through banking channels.
Remittances reach to US$19.9 bln mark
