Remembering renowned poet Ahmed Faraz, on his ninth death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): The 9th death anniversary of renowned poet Ahmed Faraz was observed on Friday across the country and homages were paid for his unique and memorable poetry which impressed the young generation of his times.

Ahmad Faraz was born in Kohat on 14th January 1931 and received his

education from Peshawar and obtained Masters degree in Persian and Urdu from Edwards College.

He later taught at Peshawar University as well.

He was considered one of the greatest modern Urdu poets of the last

century and was ranked among the greatest Urdu poets of the current era. .

Faraz was his pseudonym ‘takhallus’, whereas his real name was Syed

Ahmad Shah.

He was deeply influenced by the works of Faiz Ahmad Faiz, his friend

and role model, and has been able to earn acclamation because of his elegant yet simple poetry.

He was a member of the Progressive Writers Movement (PWM) as well.

“Tanha tanha”, “Be-awaz gali kuchon main”, “Sab awazain meri hain” and

Shab-e-khun “Suna hai log usay aankh bhar kay daikhtay hain”, “Uss ny sakoot-e-shab main bhi”are among his literary works.

He was appointed as Pakistan Academy of Letters Chairman and also

served as chairperson of the National Book Foundation.

Ahmad Faraz was the recipient of a number of national and

international accolades, including the Nagar Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz. Faraz breathed his last on August 25, 2008.