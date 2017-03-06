Remembering Mala Begum on her 27th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): The 27th death anniversary of renowned artist and playback singer of Pakistani film industry, Mala Begum was observed across the country .

According to a private news channel, in the 60s and the 70s, the film industry in Pakistan had a rich pool of female singers, Mala Begum was of the top female voices in the country and along with, Madam Noor Jehan and Runa Laila, she ruled the hearts till the mid 70s.

She sang the most number of duets with Ahmed Rushdi .