Remembering comedian Nannha, on his 31st death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): The 31st death anniversary of renowned

comedian Nanna was observed on Friday .

According to Radio Pakistan Nanna’s real name was Rafi Khawar and was

a renowned comedy actor of film and television.

He was born in August 1944 in Sahiwal.

His first Urdu film was `Watan ka Sipahi’, released in 1966.

His mega hit PTV comic play “Alif Noon” telecast across three seasons

during the 70s and 80s. He died on June 2, 1986.