ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 (APP): A spokesman of the Prime
Minister Monday outrightly rejected remarks appearing in a
section of print media and attributed to the Prime Minister
regarding possible involvement of anyone from Pakistan in
the recent attack in Kabul.
“The remarks are simply baseless and have no reference
to discussions with any media person. On the contrary, Prime
Minister has repeatedly argued that attacks in Pakistan are
being orchestrated from across the border,” said a press
release.
The spokesman further advised the relevant print media
to carefully review the contents of discussions before
reporting.
Remarks attributed to PM, rebutted
