Remarks attributed to PM, rebutted

ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 (APP): A spokesman of the Prime

Minister Monday outrightly rejected remarks appearing in a

section of print media and attributed to the Prime Minister

regarding possible involvement of anyone from Pakistan in

the recent attack in Kabul.

“The remarks are simply baseless and have no reference

to discussions with any media person. On the contrary, Prime

Minister has repeatedly argued that attacks in Pakistan are

being orchestrated from across the border,” said a press

release.

The spokesman further advised the relevant print media

to carefully review the contents of discussions before

reporting.