Religious Scholars, Ulema urge Muslim Ummah to devise Fatwa issuance mechanism

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Prominent religious scholars, Ulema from over 126 countries have urged Muslim counties to devise mechanism of issuing religious decree (Fatwa) and respecting opponent’s opinion.

A two days conference addressed by over 1,200 Ulema, prominent scholars of Islamic world held in Mekkah Mukarma the other day, has issued a joint declaration.

The declaration urged Muslim governments as well as people to desist from abusing each others, respect others faith, religion, cooperate in common issues by ignoring the difference of opinion.

The declaration stressed forging a grand Islamic alliance, said a message received here.

The conference recommended all countries to devise a central system of issuing Fatwas. The Islamic alliance should not be against any country but for the welfare of all fellow Muslims.

The declaration said Muslims should play their role in their countries of residence and respect the law of the land.

Muslims should contribute in progress and prosperity of their countries of residence and earn good name for Muslim Ummah.

The speakers urged the Muslims to avoid discussions on controversial issues and if need arises, the discussions should be held with arguments and by avoiding exaggeration.

The declaration urged Islamic organizations to give priority to common interests of Muslims.

The speakers thanked Custodian of the Holy Mosques King Abdullah and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman for organizing such an important conference to guide the Muslim ummah.

The 2-day conference was addressed by the advisor to custodian of Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Governor Mecca Shahzada Khalid Al Faisal, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Chief of Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Ashrafi.

Dr Mofaq Abdul Razzaq Aldemi from Iraq, Mufti Azam Lebnon Dr Abdul Latif, President Islamic Supreme Council, Al Jazair Dr Abu Abdullah Muhammad Ghulamullah, Mufti-e-Azam Egypt Dr Shouqi Alam, Secretary General Islamic Cooperation Dr Yousaf Bin Ahmed Alasaimain and others.