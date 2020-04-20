Religious scholars assure support in making PM’s lockdown strategy successful: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Ulema and Mashaikh have strongly supported the lockdown strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan to fight coronavirus pandemic and assured their complete cooperation in making it successful.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri here, she said the religious scholars of the country supported the stance of the prime minister to fight coronavirus, unemployment and hunger.

She said that the government has taken the initiative to open the mosques and Imam Bargahs during Ramazan. The delegation comprised Ulema, Mashaikh and Sajjada Nasheens of various Dargahs having representation from various schools of thought, she added.

Dr Firdous said that the Prime Minister after listening to the suggestions of the religious scholars appealed to the nation to observe next Friday as Yaum-e- Tauba to seek Allah ‘s forgiveness.

She said the Prime Minister issued directives for starting a teleschool-like television transmission for the students of religious seminaries so that they could also continue the process of learning from home.

She said that the Prime Minister also agreed to the proposal by the participants of the delegation that mosques, religious seminaries and Imam Bargahs should also be given the relaxation in utility bills payment.

The PM asked the religious scholars to ensure implementation of 20-point SOPs announced by President Arif Alvi the other day in letter and spirit to defeat the menace of coronavirus.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Ulema community has acknowledged and appreciated Prime Minister’s initiative of consultative meetings to devise a comprehensive strategy during Ramazan in view of pandemic.

She said the Prime Minister has directed to release all clerics, worshippers who were arrested for violating restrictions on mosques during lockdown.

The SAPM urged the Ulema to guide the people on precautionary measures against coronavirus while obeying the Shariah.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on the demand of Ulema, Prime Minister directed Finance Ministry to prepare a framework for interest-free loans to religious seminaries.

She said Prime Minister has also asked his economic advisers to seriously look into the suggestion of having an interest-free economy.

The delegation included Pir Aminul Hasanat Shah, Pir Shams-ul-Amin,

Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Maulana Mohammad Hanif Jalandhari, Maulana Tahir

Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Hafiz Ghulam Mohammad

Sialvi, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Sahibzada Pir Sultan Fayyaz Hussain,

Mufti Maulana Syed Charagh Din Shah and Maulana Ziaullah Shah.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, Mufti Taqi Usmani

and Allama Shehenshah Hussain Naqvi also attended the meeting through

video link.

Besides Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul

Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to the PM Information Minister Dr

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood,

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz and others were

also present in the meeting.