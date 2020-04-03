Religious scholar Tayyaba Khanum Bukhari presents Rs5 m cheque to PM for corona relief fund

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP):Renowned religious scholar Tayyaba Khanum Bukhari Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented him a cheque Rs5 million for the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19.

She also expressed her determination to raise funds for the corona relief campaign.

The prime minister appreciated the spirit of religious scholar Tayyaba Khanum Bukhari, a statement issued by the Prime Minister Media Office said.