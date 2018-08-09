Religious minorities contribution for socio-economic development of Pakistan highlighted

LONDON, Aug 09 (APP):The speakers including Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK)

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan here at a seminar on Wednesday evening eulogized the tremendous

contribution and services had rendered by the religious minorities for the promotion

and development of health, education, and other fields in Pakistan.

The seminar titled on “Pakistani religious minorities role in Nation building” was

jointly organized by Pakistan High Commission London and World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis

(WCOP) to honour and recognize the contribution and services of religious minorities in

Pakistan for Nation building.

The Seminar was addressed among others by Arif Anis Malik of WCOP, Ms.Soonu Engineer,

Rev.John Hayward, Bishop Michal Nazir, Esther Das and Mrs Nighat Naeem.

A large number of British Pakistani community members, members of British Parliament,

intellectuals and journalists attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, Sahebzada Ahmed Khan lauded

the services and contribution of Pakistani religious minorities in the nation building process.

He said that government of Pakistan was committed to protect and provide the rights

of the minorities according to the vision of Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad

Ali Jinnah.

He added that as a result of July 25 successful general election in Pakistan ,a new

leadership has been emerged .

He said that 60 percent of Pakistanis are under the age of 30 .

He added that religious tolerance in Pakistan was growing as the people of Pakistan have

rejected the candidates with the extremists mindset in the recent general elections.

Highlighting the Pakistan and United Kingdom relations he said that it was the UK which

had supported the granting of Generalized System of Preference (GSP Plus) status to Pakistan in

the European Union (EU) and expressed the hope that in the post Brexit, the UK would give more

than GSP Plus facilities to Pakistan for bilateral trade between the two countries.

The other speakers also lauded the contribution and services of religious minorities

in Pakistan in various sectors including health and education.

The members of the religious minorities on the occasion said that Pakistan is a great

country and they had chosen to live in it by choice and they had great love for the motherland.

The speakers on the occasion also vowed to work for the socio economic

development of Pakistan and help improve quality of the life of their fellow Pakistanis.