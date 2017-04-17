Religious ministry starts receiving Hajj applications

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Monday started receiving Hajj applications under the government scheme through different designated banks across the country.

The registration process would continue till April 26 and the applicants could submit their application through the designated banks accordingly, whereas the draw would be held on April 28 for selection of pilgrims for the Hajj 2017, officials sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that this year as many as 179,210 Pakistanis would be performing hajj. Earlier, the Hajj Quota for Pakistan was reduced to 143,368 in 2013, which has now been restored 179,210 persons.

The expenditures for or the North Regions (Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) have been fixed at Rs 280,000 per person this year whereas as the expenses for South Region (Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur) would be Rs270,000 per person.

An amount of Rs13,050 for sacrificing animal does not include in it, the sources said.

The hajj dues for infants born after August 19, 2015 have been fixed at Rs11,190 for North Region and Rs 10,290 for South Region, the sources added.

As per the policy, out of the total pilgrims, 60 percent would be facilitated through government scheme while 40 percent would be performing this religious duty through private Hajj operators.

The sources said the applicants who have performed hajj during the last seven years would not be eligible to apply for hajj 2017 under government scheme while for private hajj schemes, the limit has been restricted to five years.

The Banks designated for collecting the Hajj applications include Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Banks Limited, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Meezan Bank, and Habib Metro Bank.

The successful would be informed through letters and text messages, whereas the results of successful candidates would also be available at www.mora.gov.pk and www.hajjinfo.org.