Religious Ministry helps renovate minority worship places, not build new ones: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday said it only helped renovation and rehabilitation of minorities’ worship places and not the construction of new ones.

“The ministry only releases funds for the renovation and rehabilitation of minority’s worship places and doesn’t have the authority of releasing money for the construction of their sacred religious places,” a Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesman said in a statement.

He said the Hindu community was constructing the temple in the Federal Capital by utilising their own resources.A minority member of the National Assembly (MNA), however, had requested the Ministry of Religious Affairs for funds, he added.

The government, the spokesman said, would consult the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on the matter.

Sharing the details, he said a Hindu MNA had moved an application in the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in 2017 for the construction of a temple in the Federal Capital, and on the HRCP’s persuasion, the Capital Development Authority allotted a plot for the purpose.

The spokesman said the government respected the opinion of religious leaders and would protect the rights of minorities as a state. It was responsible for ensuring religious freedom to the minorities, he added.