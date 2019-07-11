Religious Ministry deploy 695 welfare staff to serve pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has deployed over 695 welfare staff including 118 doctors, 125 paramedical staff, 109 officers and officials of ministry and 343 local Muavineen e Hujjaj for serving pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

According to spokesman of the ministry, the medical mission would provide free medical facilities to Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. One hospital has already been established at Madina Munawwara to provide free of cost medical facilities where as many as 1172 patients had been provided medicines. The Muavineen (helpers), have been selected from federal ministries, departments,provincial government, police, civil defense, scouts and other public sector organizations while 10 percent quota has been reserved for repeaters. The ministry also hires local Muavineen-e-Hujjaj, who can communicate in Arabic language with Saudi agencies to facilitate Pakistani Hujjaj.