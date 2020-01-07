Religious Minister of Oman arrives

ISLAMABAD, Jan 07 (APP):Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Oman Sheikh Abdullah Bin Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al Salmi and delegation Tuesday arrived on two day visit to Pakistan.

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri and additional Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Dawood Barraich welcomed the delegation, said a press release issued here.

The Omani Minister and his delegation will meet Chairman Senate, Prime Minister and President during their stay here.

The visiting minister will attend a conference titled “Promotion of Muslim Ummah’s cooperation against Islamophobia” as chief guest.

The conference was being organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The visit will help further promoting bilateral relations.