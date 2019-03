ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday said the government decision to release the captured Indian pilot would help defuse prevailing tension between Pakistan and India.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he appreciated political wisdom of Prime Minister Imran Khan,saying that he (PM) was a ‘real statesman’.He said that Pakistan wanted peace in region and the whole nation was united against any Indian aggression.