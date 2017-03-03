Relations with CAS, regional countries escalating: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi on Friday said that Pakistan’s relations with Central Asian States and other regional countries were escalating.

Pakistan, following the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was enhancing the relations and cooperation with Central Asian States and other regional countries on fast scale.

Participation of presidents, prime ministers and high dignitaries at the recent Economic Cooperation Organization summit, had sent positive message to the world that Pakistan security situation had improved remarkably.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had personal relations with heads of the ECO states and Central Asian States.

Tariq Fatemi said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to enhance relations with Central Asian States, neighboring and regional countries.

To a question he said that participants of the ECO also expressed desire to get benefit from China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had long meeting with Iranian President after the summit to further improve the ties between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

To a question about India, he said that Pakistan had apprised the world that Indian intelligence agencies were promoting terrorism and instability here.

To another question he said that Pakistan wanted good relations with neighboring countries including India and Afghanistan but compromise on national interest would not be made.

He said that Pakistan armed forces had sacrificed a lot and achieved many successes in flushing out terrorism from the country.

To a question regarding final match, he said that credit goes to Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab for taking the decision for holding Pakistan Super League match in Lahore.

To another question about media, he said that free and independent media should work with full responsibility.

To a query, he said that better border management would benefit both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

To another question he said that Pakistan would connect with Central Asian States through constructing roads.