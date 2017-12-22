Rejection of US policy on Jerusalem victory of principle: Maleeha

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr. Maleeha Lodhi Friday said rejecting the United States’ policy on Jerusalem by world community was the victory of international law and principles.

She said the world had clearly opposed and refused to support the US policy regarding Jerusalem.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the resolution regarding Jerusalem was the test case for the United Nations, because people of Palestine were focusing on the UNGA session.

She added that the UN had passed in this test case. Rejection of the US decision at the forum of UNGA had showed that the world’s opinion was against the US policy about the Jerusalem issue. The US should review its decision, she said.

She said the United States’ illegal decision and policy on Jerusalem had been rejected by majority of the countries at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The UNGA was considered as the parliament of the world and rejection of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the forum of UNGA had sent a strong message to Washington..

She said the decision had shown that the US and some of its allies were on one side, while rest of the world was on the other side.

Maleeha Lodhi said she presented a clear stance of Pakistan at UNGA and the same policy would continue in future.

She said Pakistan would never compromise on its principles.