Rejected elements fighting for their survival: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Oct 13 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the rejected political elements were fighting for their own survival.

There had left no space for them in politics to deceive people anymore for their personal gains, she said this while talking to newsmen at Dhillum Ghazi-Variyo village here after inaugurating gas supply.

Dr Firdous said the past rulers were responsible for inflation in the country who pushed the country in the quicksand of foreign loans, adding now they were busy in doing negative propaganda against the government for covering up their massive corruption.