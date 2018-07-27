Rehman Malik seeks report from ECP on delay in results

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Friday sought a detailed report from Election Commission

of Pakistan (ECP) on delay in results and breakdown of Result Transmission System (RTS) and Result Management System (RMS) on elections day.

He expressed his concern over complaints, reservations and dissatisfaction shown by some major political parties on results of General Election.

In a letter, Senator A. Rehman Malik, who was also coordinator nominated by Senate House to monitor and ensure security of General Election, 2018, has asked Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan to clarify the points based on complaints, objections and reservations raised by various political parties and reported in media.

He wrote that points, raised during pressers of various political parties, need to be addressed immediately.