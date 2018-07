ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik on Wednesday met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza.

During the meeting security arrangements for general election were reviewed.

Rehman Malik said that Senate of Pakistan and standing committee is willing to support the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in this regard. The CEC thanked Rehman Malik for initiative to provide assistance to CEC.