Registration for recruitment in Pak-Navy will continue till August 25

NAWABSHAH, Aug 16 (APP):Commander Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad in an announcement said that registration for Sailor (C-2018) Batch in Pakistan Navy is in progress and would continue till August 25, 2018 while youth applying on Domicile of Sindh will get special relaxation of one year in age and 15% in marks.

The announcement further elaborated that for DAE Branch, the required educational qualification is Matric Science with 3-year Diploma in I.T., Electrical, Mechanical or Electronics, height 5’-4”and age shall be between 17 to 22 years. For Naval Police Branch, the required educational qualification is Matric Science/Arts, height 5’-7” and age must be between 16 to 20 years. For Marine Branch the required educational qualification is Matric Science, height 5’-6” and age between 17 to 21 years.

Announcement said that for Naib Khateeb Branch the required educational qualification is Matric Science with Fazil Sanad from Dars Nizami, height 5’-4” and age shall be 35 years. For Physical Training Instructor Branch, the educational qualification is Matric Science/Arts, height 5’-6.5” and age between 16 to 20 years.

For Steward/Chef Branch the required educational qualification is Matric Science/Arts, height 5’-4” and age between 16 to 20 years. For Musician Branch, the required educational qualification is Matric Science/Arts, height 5’-7” and age between 16 to 20 years. For Drivers, the educational qualification is Matric with Driving License, height 5’-4” and age between 18 to 24 years. Similarly for sanitation staff, the educational qualification is Middle Pass, height 5’-4” and age between 17 to 21 years is required.

The interested candidates are advised to visit Pak Navy Office for registration or visit Pak Navy website www.paknavy.gov.pk for online registration. The candidates may contact Phone No: 02449370123 for further information.