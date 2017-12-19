Registration for recruitment as Naib Khatib (Sailor) in Pak Navy to continue till Dec 27

NAWABSHAH, Dec 19 (APP):Pakistan Navy Recruitment Centre, Shaheed Benazirabad has announced that registration for recruitment as Naib Khatib (Sailor) in Pakistan Navy would continue till December 27, 2017.

According to a handout issued here by Information Department, the commander Pakistan Navy Recruitment Centre Zafar Iqbal has stated that for recruitment as Naib Khatib (Sailor) in Pakistan Navy, candidates must have Matric pass, having Sanad of Dars-e-Nizami or Fazil from a recognized

Madrasa with maximum 35 years of age. The candidates should have a ?height of 5 feet 4 inches, he added.

He advised the eligible candidates to visit Pakistan Navy Recruitment centre Nawabshah for registration. For online registration the candidates can visit Pak Navy’s websie: www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk or dial

02449370123 for further information.