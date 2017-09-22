Registered voters figure crossed over 97 million: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday

said the total registered voters in the country had reached the figure of 97.02 million with 54.6 male and 42.4 female voters.

According to available data of registered voters shared by the ECP, out

of total registered voters 55.8 million voters were from Punjab, 26.45 million from Sindh, 14.5 million from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3.7 million from Balochistan, 2.14 million from FATA and 0.69 million voters were from federal capital.

The figure of registered voters in 2013 general elections was 86 million

while it was expected that the registered voters would cross the figure of 100 million by general elections 2018.

It said that out of total current figure, 14.6 million voters were

between the age of 18 to 25 years while 27. 6 million voters were between the age of 26 to 35 years.

Similarly, 20. 37 million voters were between the age of 36 to 45 years,

14.8 million voters were between age of 46 to 55 years, and 9.8 million voters between the age of 56 to 65 while 9.5 million voters were above age of 65 million.