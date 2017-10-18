Registered voters figure crossed over 97 million: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Election

Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday said that total registered voters in

the country have reached the figure of 97 million with 54.5 male and 42.4

female voters.

According to available

data of registered voters shared by the ECP, out of total registered voters

55.8 million voters were from Punjab, 20.64 million voters were from Sindh , 14

million voters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3.7 million voters from Balochistan,

2.14 million voters from FATA and 0.69 million voters from federal capital.

It said that out

of total current figure, 14.6 million voters were between the age of 18 to 25

years while 27. 6 million voters were between the age of 26 to 35 years.

Similarly, 20.

32 million voters were between the age of 36 to 45 years, 14.8 million voters

were between age of 46 to 55 years, and 9.8 million voters between the age of

56 to 65 while 9.5 million voters were above age of 65 years.

The figure of registered

voters in 2013 general elections was 86 million while it is expected that the

registered voters will cross the figure of 100 million by general elections

2018.