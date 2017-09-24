Registered voters figure crossed over 97 million: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Sept 24 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan

(ECP) on Sunday said that total registered voters in the country

have reached the figure of 97.02 million with 54.6 male and 42.4

female voters.

According to available data of registered voters shared by

the ECP, out of total registered voters 55.8 million voters were

from Punjab, 26.45 million voters were from Sindh 14.5 million

voters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3.7 million voters from Balochistan,

2.14 million voters from FATA and 0.69 million voters from federal

capital.

The figure of registered voters in 2013 general elections was

86 million while it is expected that the registered voters will

cross the figure of 100 million by general elections 2018.

It said that out of total current figure, 14.6 million voters

were between the age of 18 to 25 years while 27. 6 million voters

were between the age of 26 to 35 years.

Similarly, 20. 37 million voters were between the age of 36

to 45 years, 14.8 million voters were between age of 46 to 55 years,

and 9.8 million voters between the age of 56 to 65 while 9.5 million

voters were above age of 65 million.