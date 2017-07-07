Regional peace directly linked to resolution of Kashmir issue: NSC

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): The National Security Committee Friday said peace and progress in the region was directly linked to resolution of all outstanding issues, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting of the committee, chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at the PM House, discussed matters pertaining to national security, foreign policy in the regional and global context.

The participants said Pakistan has acted as a frontline state in global counterterrorism efforts with unparalleled sacrifices and successes.

“No other country in the world has done as much for global safety and security as Pakistan at a huge cost of both men and material,” a statement released after the meeting, said.

The meeting appreciated and acknowledged the sacrifices of security forces, law enforcement agencies and their national resolve in fighting terrorism.

The NSC pointed that Pakistan continues to work for peace and progress in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process with the help of both regional and global partners, and will continue to strive for return of normalcy in Afghanistan at the earliest.

“This however, requires simultaneous efforts by the Afghan government for restoring effective control on its territory,” the NSC categorically said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials.