Region requires $ 1.7 trillion per annum for investments in power, transport, telecommunications and water: ADB President

By M Naeem Chaudhry

YOKOHAMA (Japan) May 06 (APP): Identifying major Bank’s

future priorities, mainly infrastructure development, President

Asian Development Bank, Takehito Nakao said Saturday the region

will require $1.7 trillion per year in investments in power,

transport, telecommunications, and water through 2030.

In his speech at the Annual Meeting of ADB Board of Governors

here, Takehito Nakao said “this is more than double our previous

estimate, reflecting additional investments, needed to support

continued growth and address climate change.”

Listing five chief priorities of the Bank, the ADB President

said supporting infrastructure development will remain priority.

In this regard “we will incorporate more advanced technologies.

Our developing member countries care about maintenance costs and

the resilience of infrastructure,” he added.

He said member countries increasingly aspire for innovative

technologies for their projects. And many innovative companies

across the world, including in emerging economies, are keen to

contribute to Asia’s development. “We have already initiated

reforms in our business processes for project preparation and

procurement to promote greater use of advanced technologies,”

he added.

Social sectors being another priority, he said in health,

bank will support universal healthcare systems and cross-border

initiatives to combat communicable diseases such as malaria,

tuberculosis, and HIV.

While in education, ADB will continue to support Technical

and Vocational Education and Training, or TVET, and help improve

the quality of secondary education.

“We will further promote gender equality. Gender has been a

key area of ADB operations for many years, even before we adopted

our first Policy on the Role of Women in Development in 1985,” he

said adding, gender is a cross-cutting issue that influences all

social and economic processes. “We will design projects that help

women and girls secure higher skills, better health, more jobs,

and a larger voice in decision making.”

Next priority area includes ADB efforts to mobilize private

resources for development besides promoting greater and more

effective use of public-private partnerships, or PPPs, he said.

In addition, ADB is directly financing private companies in

such infrastructure as solar, wind and geothermal power,

highways, telecommunications, and ports.

And ADB is supporting an increasing number of private sector

projects in education, health, and agriculture. Funding micro,

small, and medium sized enterprises, through local banks, will

remain a priority, the President observed.

Regarding ADB’s private sector operations, he said “I very

much appreciate Japan’s contribution to the newly created trust

fund called Leading Asia’s Private Infrastructure, or LEAP

fund.”

It is based on an equity investment of up to $1.5 billion

from JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), and it

supports ADB’s lending and equity investments in private

infrastructure projects. “In 2016, only five months after it

was set up, we approved two clean energy projects, in India

and Indonesia, using this trust fund and ADB’s own resources”,

he added.

Another priority for Strategy 2030 will be continued reforms

in ADB itself. ADB will strengthen its sector and thematic

expertise, enhance staff capacity, and streamline procedures,

he said. “We will deepen our collaboration with civil society,

academia, the private sector, and local authorities such as

Yokohama.”

Takehito Nakao said Japan has always been a steadfast supporter

of ADB. It is ADB’s largest shareholder and the biggest contributor

to the Asian Development Fund, ADB’s concessional window for poorer countries.

“It has also contributed to major trust funds for poverty reduction

and scholarships. In 1966 when ADB was established, the Asia and Pacific region was defined by poverty. One of the most important challenges at

that time was how to feed the region’s large and growing population. Agriculture was a priority sector for operations in ADB’s initial

years,” he stated.

Half a century later, he observed Asia accounts for one-third

of global GDP, and it contributes to more than half the world’s

economic growth. The region’s rapid development has reduced poverty

and raised the living standards of people. ADB has been a reliable

partner in this remarkable transformation of Asia.

The President said in his view, ADB’s achievements over the past

50 years could be summarized in its three broad functions including combining finance and knowledge to support developing member

countries.

“There is much discussion about mobilizing private resources to

finance large development needs. But I would like to emphasize that

ADB, itself, was created to mobilize private resources from global

capital markets. Asia was desperately short of capital at the time

of ADB’s establishment.”

By adhering to sound banking principles and establishing a

strong credit profile, in 1969 ADB successfully issued its first

bond in Deutschmark in Germany, he said. ADB was the first

international entity to issue yen-denominated bonds in Japan in

1970. That was the start of the ‘samurai’ bond market.

During the past 50 years, Mr Nakao recalled ADB provided about

$270 billion of loans and grants, based on a cumulative $7 billion

of paid-in capital contributions from 67 members, and $30 billion

of contributions from 34 members to the Asian Development Fund.

Another major contribution of ADB is the promotion of good

policies. “Over the years, Asian countries have adopted prudent

macroeconomic policies and open trade and investment regimes,

as well as strong investment in infrastructure and education,

all underpinned by clear long-term visions. I believe these

policies have provided a basis for rapid growth in Asian

economies,” he observed.

ADB has been supporting good policies through high-level

dialogue with state leaders and ministers, technical assistance,

capacity building, and policy-based budget support loans, he

said adding, based on intensive discussions with the authorities,

ADB has also provided emergency loans when members were hit by

crises, such as the oil crisis in the 1970s, the Asian financial

crisis in the 1990s, and the global financial crisis more

recently.

Fostering regional cooperation and friendship is another

achievement of the Bank, he opined continuing, ADB itself was

created by the idea of regional cooperation in Asia and the

Pacific.

Over the years, ADB has promoted subregional cooperation

frameworks in Central Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the

Pacific, and the Greater Mekong subregion. Australia and New

Zealand, ADB’s founding developed members in the region,

have been strong supporters of initiatives for Pacific island

countries, he added.

Partnerships with non-regional member countries in North

America and Europe have been critical. They have enhanced

ADB’s financing capacity and contributed to concessional

operations. Non-regional members have also provided many

new ideas about development, the President observed.

“The Bank last year maintained good momentum in scaling up

our operations,” he said adding, total ADB operations including

cofinancing and technical assistance, reached $31.7 billion.

“Our own loan and grant approvals reached a record high of

$17.5 billion, a 9% increase from the previous year. Out of

this, ADB’s lending and equity investment to the private sector

was $2.5 billion,” he added.

Our climate finance, for mitigation and adaptation, reached

$3.7 billion, up from $2.6 billion in 2015. In addition,

cofinancing with our public and private partners increased to

$13.9 billion. This includes our first two cofinanced projects

with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for roads in

Pakistan and a natural gas project in Bangladesh.

Developing Asia has been growing at about 6% annually, even

after the global financial crisis, Nakao said abd added it will

grow 5.7% this year.