Refugees fleeing danger are ‘not dangerous’ : UN agency chief

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 4 (APP): The head of the United Nations

refugee agency has criticized a temporary U.S. ban on resettlement

of refugees, and urged countries to welcome those fleeing war and persecution, saying they were “not dangerous”.

“These are people that flee from danger, they’re not dangerous themselves,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told

reporters in Beirut following a four-day visit to Syria, where he

witnessed first-hand the massive destruction caused by nearly six

years of conflict.

“We have serious concerns, and these are not new concerns, we’ve

had them for some time, that the refugee issue in the industrialized

world – in Europe, the US, Australia – is very politicized. It

shouldn’t be,” Grandi said, urging rich countries to show generosity

to refugees, rather than regarding them as a threat.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Grandi is the first senior UN official to visit Syria since

Turkey and Russia brokered a ceasefire last month.

Grandi said that the recent decision by the United States to

suspend its refugee resettlement programme would negatively impact

the most vulnerable individuals.

“Resettlement means taking refugees from places like Lebanon,

where they are already refugees, selecting the most vulnerable

and taking them to other places,” he said. “If we weaken that

programme, as has been done in the United States, this is a

very dangerous weakening of the international solidarity for

refugees.”

UNHCR estimates that 20,000 refugees in precarious circumstances

might have been resettled to the US in the 120 days covered by the suspension set out in an Executive Order signed one week ago by

President Donald Trump.

Grandi expressed his hope that the US would resume resettlements following its internal review of the programme.

As for the situation in Syria, he described progress in his

discussions with the Government on humanitarian access in

hard-to-reach areas, and expressed hope that some aid convoys

could reach parts of Homs in the coming days.

On the issue of refugees returning to Syria, the High

Commissioner said that while many were keen to go home,

the political and security situation in the country currently

made it impossible for large numbers to do so.

“People need to return eventually to Syria, and we all

agree that that’s the ideal solution. But we need to be

patient,” Grandi said. “More progress needs to be made

politically, then economically and infrastructure-wise in

order for conditions to be there to have large returns.”