References can be filed against Imran’s derogatory remarks: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Talal Chaudhry Friday said several references could be filed against derogatory remarks of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan was showing reluctant to attend the National Assembly sessions.

He said PTI was habitual to highlight non-issues instead of genion problems of common man, adding it was just doing politics on non-issues for point scoring.

Talal Chaudhry said Imran Khan was habitual to use unparlimentary language against his opponents.

Replying to a question, he said Javed Latif had forgiven to Murad Saeed.