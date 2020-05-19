Reference to filed against Shehbaz after Eidul Fitr: Senator Faraz

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said Barrister Shahzad Akbar had provided all the evidence of misappropriation of public funds by oppposition leader against Shehbaz Sharif.

A reference against the former Punjab chief minister in that regard would be filed after Eidul Fitr holidays, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Barrister Shahzad Akbar had asked some questions from Shehbaz Sharif, but giving proper answers to them, he had started demanding fresh elections in the country to avoid corruption cases.

About the privatization of non-profiting institutions, Shibli Faraz said the privatization process would be conducted transparently as per the law.

To a question about outsourcing of international airports, the information minister said the Civil Aviation Authority was handling the matters of airports. The matter was discussed in today’s cabinet meeting. The government was seeking help from some firms to manage the affairs of airports, he added.

To another question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had introduced the culture of trampling laws. He made it clear that no one was above the law of the land.