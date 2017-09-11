LAHORE, Sept 11 (APP): Minister of State for Ports &
Shipping Chaudhry Jaffer Iqbal has said that development of
business and redress of genuine reservations of the business
community is his top priority.
He was talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry
(LCCI) President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali
Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan during his
visit to the Chamber on Monday.
Aftab Ahmed Vohra, Awais Saeed Piracha, Ali Hassam Asghar
and LCCI members were present on the occasion.
“I will act as a facilitator for the business community as
no country can move forward without their due role,” the minister
said and added that charges at ports would be reviewed and
reduced and company-to-company shipping charges would also be
balanced.
He said that situation at Port Qasim was far better but
initiatives for improvement were well on the way. He said that
the issue of mishandling of consignment at Karachi port would be
addressed at the earliest. He informed the participants that
the second terminal of LNG would become functional in November
this year.
LCCI President Abdul Basit said on the occasion that liaison
of the ministry with the businessmen would help build trust and
resolve the issues in the shortest possible time.
He said that ports charges were adding to the cost of
doing business as these are 14 per cent high wonpared with the
Dubai Port, 8 per cent compared with Singapore and even higher
than the Indian ports.
There is also company-to-company shipping charges difference
that is also creating problems. He suggested that container
tariffs for all companies should be made equal while the code of
ethics should also be the same for all shipping lines.
Redressing reservations of business community top priority: minister
LAHORE, Sept 11 (APP): Minister of State for Ports &