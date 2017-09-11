Redressing reservations of business community top priority: minister

LAHORE, Sept 11 (APP): Minister of State for Ports &

Shipping Chaudhry Jaffer Iqbal has said that development of

business and redress of genuine reservations of the business

community is his top priority.

He was talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

(LCCI) President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali

Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan during his

visit to the Chamber on Monday.

Aftab Ahmed Vohra, Awais Saeed Piracha, Ali Hassam Asghar

and LCCI members were present on the occasion.

“I will act as a facilitator for the business community as

no country can move forward without their due role,” the minister

said and added that charges at ports would be reviewed and

reduced and company-to-company shipping charges would also be

balanced.

He said that situation at Port Qasim was far better but

initiatives for improvement were well on the way. He said that

the issue of mishandling of consignment at Karachi port would be

addressed at the earliest. He informed the participants that

the second terminal of LNG would become functional in November

this year.

LCCI President Abdul Basit said on the occasion that liaison

of the ministry with the businessmen would help build trust and

resolve the issues in the shortest possible time.

He said that ports charges were adding to the cost of

doing business as these are 14 per cent high wonpared with the

Dubai Port, 8 per cent compared with Singapore and even higher

than the Indian ports.

There is also company-to-company shipping charges difference

that is also creating problems. He suggested that container

tariffs for all companies should be made equal while the code of

ethics should also be the same for all shipping lines.