Red Arrows, JF-17 Thunder to present stunning show on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): For the first time in the history of Pakistan,

internationally acclaimed Red Arrows aerobatics team of Royal Air Force would present a mesmerizing air show at Sea View, Karachi.

Besides Red Arrows, the pride of the nation JF-17 Thunder would also

display breathtaking maneuvers during the show, said a news release issued here by media department of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday.

The blue skies of Karachi would turn red with the presence of Royal Air

Force team which is famous for its jaw dropping formation aerobatics.

The mega event arranged by PAF would start at 1330 hrs on Thursday and

will be opened for the general public.