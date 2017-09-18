Recruitment in Punjab police purely on merit during last 8 years

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister for Federal Education and

Professional Training Baligh ur Rehman has said there has been no recruitment in Punjab police department on the basis of nepotism during

the last eight years and situation is improving a lot through this transparent induction.

He stated this on Monday while concluding debate on a motion under

Rule 218 regarding present police system in the country and suggest ways

and means for its improvement for better protection of the fundamental/ human rights of the people of Pakistan.

The minister said that Motorway police is also performing well as per

its vision and this force was formed by the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that crime rate in Islamabad is declining due to hard work of

the Islamabad police. He said that postings in Islamabad police have been made on merit and no police chief head was ever appointed in Capital on

the basis of nepotism.

He said there is no bribe element in Islamabad Traffic Police and

policing system here in Capital is very much better than other region.

Earlier taking part in debate, the lawmakers in the Upper House

Parliament demanded to ensure police reforms in police department and

make it completely free with maximum facilitation to the cops.

Senator Hafiz Hamdullah demanded to make police force `Independent

department’ who has no external or internal pressure. He also stressed

to ensure reforms in policing sector so that it can serve public in a

best manner.

Senator Rubina Irfan said that she had been victim of poor policing

system as nothing has been done to recover the valuables looted from her house three years before.

Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that policemen should not be used for

other purposes and they should be allowed to fulfill only their responsibilities assigned to them.

Senator Usman Kakarr asked for induction in police department on merit

and end of nepotism in any transfer or posting matters. He stressed for friendly policing culture to win confidence of people.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said that police are under-staffed and its several

strength has been performing security duties along with important personalities. He said policemen have tough duty hours and they are not facilitated during duty timings.

He said there might be flaws in police department but reforms should

be made in it through depoliticizing it, ensuring raise in salaries

and appointment on merit.

Senator Mohsin Leghari said that recruitment in policing department

should be made in a transparent manner and they should be facilitated

in their duty hours.

Senator Saud Majeed said that police department is facing lack of

resources and there is need to provide better working environment to policemen for effective output.

Senator Mir Kabir asked to equip police department with sophisticated

weapons and to develop it on modern lines.