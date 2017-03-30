Recovered Rs 339.29 mln distributed amongst 21 affectees : NAB

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB),

Rawalpindi on Thursday distributed an amount of Rs 339.29 million

among 21 affected persons and government departments which has been recovered from different corrupt elements.

In a ceremony held here, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, who was chief guest on the occasion, handed over cheques to the affected people.

In his brief address, Barrister Zafarullah appreciated efforts of Chairman NAB, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry and his team for actively pursuing corruption cases and making recoveries of embezzled amounts.

The practice of investing in unauthorized schemes in greed of more interest and returns must be discouraged.

He asked people to invest only in government approved banking system and approved investment companies/housing societies.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi said the Bureau would continue pursuing the corrupts to make corruption free Pakistan.

The cases in which looted money has been returned to their rightful owners are as under:

In case of M/S TECHNO-E POWER (PVT) Samundri Faislabad, NAB

has recovered Rs 232.12 million and handed over same amount of Rs 232.12 million to officials of Northern Power Generation Company Limited (NPGCL).

In another case, accused Ch. Tassaduq Pervez, Chief Executive of M/s Capital Builders Pvt Ltd along with others launched a housing scheme, namely “New Islamabad Garden” in Sector C-17 Islamabad.

The management of M/s Capital Builders booked more than 3000 plots in year 2005 in said housing scheme without NOC from CDA whereas company owned only 305 Kanals at the time of booking of plots.

NAB investigated the matter on complaints received from general public. The accused voluntarily came forward and submitted an application for Plea Bargain (PB) which was accepted and subsequently approved by Accountability Court Islamabad.

The accused Ch. Tassaduq Pervez paid Rs 208.67 million as per agreement against claims of about 1145 affectees filed with NAB. NAB has already returned Rs. 188.05 million to affectees of this scheme in five phases.

In sixth phase on Thursday, Rs 2.9 million paid to an affectee of the scam.

In another case of M/s Maqbool Construction Pvt Ltd, accused Ehtesham Malik in connivance with others misused the name of Turkish Housing Development Authority (TOKI) by illegal import of construction machinery, equipment and vehicles, thereby, depriving the national exchequer from custom duties.

Ehtesham Malik committed a fraud by way of forging a pay order of bank and misappropriated the said amount.

NAB approved the Voluntarily Return (VR) request of said accused and paid Rs 3 million to Siyahkalem Engineering Construction Industry & Trade Co. Ltd in ceremony held on Thursday.

In another case, accused Fahad and others were involved in embezzlement in NIB Bank. The accused Fahad Amin Sahibzada has been arrested on allegation of misusing his authority in capacity as banker position and committed illegal/fraudulent activities. Thus caused loss to NIB bank to tune of Rs. 176.72 million. The amount was transferred through fake Fund Transfer Request (FTR) to personal bank account maintained at JS bank F-7 Branch, Islamabad. NAB recovered Rs 55.27 million and paid to NIB on Thursday.

The other case of inquiry was against Adeel Mumtaz and others on allegations of willful loan default of electricity bill. The accused Adeel Mumtaz and others defaulted electricity bill of Rs. 5.11 million. NAB recovered the said amount and paid to IESCO.

In case of Parliamentarian Enclave Housing Scheme, Islamabad, NAB recovered Rs. 5.3 Millions and paid to 14 affectees of said housing society.

In first phase NAB had already paid Rs. 3.92 millions to 9 affectees of said housing society.

In case of inquiry against Government Functionaries and others regarding corruption/corrupt practices and misuse of authority by placement of Rs. 500 million with Trust Investment Bank Limited (TIBL) by Privatization Commission. In first phase NAB has already returned Rs.170.6 million to Privatization Commission. In second phase NAB paid Rs 29.625 million to Privatization Commission on Thursday.