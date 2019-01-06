Record number of Americans want to leave US: Poll

NEW YORK, Jan 06 (APP):More Americans than ever before, 16 per cent, want to leave the United States and permanently move

to another country, according to a poll.

The new Gallup poll revealed that since President Donald Trump Trump took office in 2017, record

numbers of Americans, especially younger women, want to get out of America.

When former President Barack Obama was in the White House, 10 percent of respondents said they wanted

to leave the country, compared to roughly 11 percent when George W. Bush held office, it said.

During the first two years of Trump’s presidency, 30 percent of Americans under the age of 30 said they

would like to move, with 40 percent of women in that age group feeling the same way.

Gallup’s survey found that respondents view of Trump’s presidency was the single largest factor regarding

their desire to leave the country, outpacing gender, age or income.

Canada topped the list of countries respondents said they would want to move to. Twenty-six percent of

Americans surveyed said Canada was their top choice, compared to 12 percent who said the same in 2016.

The poll is an average of surveys conducted in both 2017 and 2018. The surveyed was conducted by

phone and interviewed 1,000 Americans aged 15 and older.

The poll has a 3.6 percentage point margin of error.