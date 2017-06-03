Record 73.6 mln ton sugarcane production registered

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP): The sugarcane production in the

country has reached to historical high of 73.6 million ton

during this year, showing 12.4 per cent increase as compared to

2016.

The sugarcane production touched 65.5 million ton mark

during 2016 and comfortably exceeded target of 67.5 million ton

by a considerable margin of 9 percent.

This year, sugarcane has portrayed a very promising picture not

only in production domain but also area-wise cultivation which

increased to 121,700,0 hectares as compared to last year’s area of

113,100,0 hectares, showing an increase of 7.6 per cent.

Its production accounted for 3.4 per cent in agriculture’s

value addition and 0.7 per cent in overall Gross Domestic Product

(GDP).

Sources Food and Agriculture Division while highlighting the

achievement on Saturday said production increased due to increase

in area cultivated as it shifted from other competitive crops facing

frequent distress, as for example from cotton crop which suffered on

account of pest attacks.