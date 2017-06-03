ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP): The sugarcane production in the
country has reached to historical high of 73.6 million ton
during this year, showing 12.4 per cent increase as compared to
2016.
The sugarcane production touched 65.5 million ton mark
during 2016 and comfortably exceeded target of 67.5 million ton
by a considerable margin of 9 percent.
This year, sugarcane has portrayed a very promising picture not
only in production domain but also area-wise cultivation which
increased to 121,700,0 hectares as compared to last year’s area of
113,100,0 hectares, showing an increase of 7.6 per cent.
Its production accounted for 3.4 per cent in agriculture’s
value addition and 0.7 per cent in overall Gross Domestic Product
(GDP).
Sources Food and Agriculture Division while highlighting the
achievement on Saturday said production increased due to increase
in area cultivated as it shifted from other competitive crops facing
frequent distress, as for example from cotton crop which suffered on
account of pest attacks.
Record 73.6 mln ton sugarcane production registered
ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP): The sugarcane production in the