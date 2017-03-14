Reception hosted for PN ships at Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): A diplomatic reception Tuesday was arranged last evening onboard visiting Pakistan Navy ship NASR and SAIF which are

in Sri Lanka on a 4 days visit, reflective of strong multifaceted

relationship and engagement between the two brotherly countries,

says a press release received here on Tuesday from Colombo.

The reception was attended by a large number of guests which

included Sri Lankan Ministers, Diplomats, Senior Officers of Armed forces,

Top Government officials, business and media personalities, members of

Pakistani community as well as officers of the High Commission of Pakistan.

While welcoming the guests on behalf of entire crew members of the ships, Mission Commander, Commodore Zaka Ur Rehman SI (M) thanked the Sri Lankan Navy and the people of Sri Lanka for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to Pakistani Naval ships.

He saluted the resolve and commitment of the Sri Lankan Government, armed forces and people for eliminating the menace of terrorism from Sri Lankan soil.

He said strategic location as well as the economic health of the country was indicative of Sri Lanka’s potential to become hub of global maritime trade.

Later on, a cake commemorating Pakistan-Sri Lanka friendship, was jointly cut by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Dr. Harsha De Silva, State Minister for Defence Hon. Ruwan Wijewardene, High Commissioner of Pakistan Maj. Gen. (R) Syed Shakeel Hussain, Sri Lankan Naval Commander Vice Admiral R.C. Wijegunaratne and Mission Commander of Pakistan ships.

During their stay at Colombo, the officers and men of the PNS NASR & SAIF will take part in various professional and sports activities with Sri Lankan Navy.