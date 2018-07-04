Reception held for Chevening scholars at High Commission

LONDON, Jul 4 (APP):Pakistan High Commission London hosted the Chevening Scholars at a reception on Tuesday.

The group comprised students from both public and private sectors of Pakistan.

According to a statement of the Pakistan High Commission issued here

said Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK welcomed the students.

He felicitated the students on the award of prestigious Chevening scholarship.

The High Commissioner stated that Chevening scholars play an important role in

bringing our two countries closer and build bridges between the people of both the countries.

The High Commissioner urged the students to benefit from the enriching academic

experience in Britain and then use the acquired knowledge and expertise for the progress

and development of Pakistan.

The High Commissioner also briefed the students about Pakistani diaspora and their

achievements in various walks of life in the UK.

He also highlighted the post Brexit opportunities for Pakistan.

The students on the occasion, shared their diverse experiences as well as academic

and professional backgrounds with the High Commissioner and officers.

They also learnt more about the role and functioning of the Mission.

This year 63 Pakistani scholars and fellows are going to complete their degrees under

the Chevening Scholarship Programme.