Recent unrest in India validated Two-Nation Theory: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that present unrest in India has once again validated the authenticity of the Two-Nation Theory, presented by the Quaid-e-Azam before partition of the sub-continent.

Talking to media after inaugurating a photographic exhibition on the life of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here she said that time has stamped on the truth of the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam. She said that the Quaid realized the threat of hard-line Hindu mindset and RSS mentality prevailing in India and today’s situation has proved that his vision was correct.

Dr Firdous said that India was making mockery of the human rights by usurping fundamental rights of the hapless Kashmiri people, and now this wave has also gripped entire India.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to transform Pakistan into a modern Islamic welfare state as envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam by introduction of reforms in all sectors.

She said that these pictures of the Qauid-e-Azam showed his vision, commitment, dedication and devotion. She said it was the responsibility of present generation to protect and share the ideology of the Quaid and archives related to Pakistan movement to next generation.

Appreciating the organizers of the exhibition, she said that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was playing its role for preservation and promotion of the archives related the history of Pakistan.

She said it was ironic that the person who as Information Minister failed to protect national interest and promote national narrative was now talking about protection of national interests. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing the role of a bridge among the national institutions and working above political considerations.

She said that Pakistan was not created for 5 per cent elite, but for all its citizens, to have equal rights and opportunities and Imran Khan was striving to achieve that target.

About amendment in NAB Ordinance ,she said that it was done to remove flaws in it, but the opposition was criticizing it for the sake of criticism. She said that it was irony of the fate that those political leaders who benefitted from the NRO in the past were terming the amendment in NAB ordinance as mother of NROs.

Dr Firdous said that Imran Khan was striving to make Pakistan a corruption-free country and support of all stake holders including media was necessary in this war.