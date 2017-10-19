Recent Pak-US engagements productive for mutual relations: FO

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):The foreign office spokesperson here Thursday termed the recent engagements between the officials of Pakistan and USA as productive for bilateral relationship.

During the weekly media briefing, the spokesperson said the recent developments from both sides have produced positive results especially owing to the visit of US delegation to Pakistan and the meeting between PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and US Vice President Mike Pence.

He said the recovery of abducted American couple is an example of cooperation and trust between the two countries. He also appreciated the statement of US President Donald Trump in which he indicated that relations with Pakistan have started getting better.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan Army has been carrying out indiscriminate actions against all terrorists’ organizations and banned outfits.

He said that Pakistan’s victory in election to the Human Rights Council was a manifestation of International Community’s confidence in our role as a responsible member of the UN, leadership and international profile. “The 3-year term starting on 1st January 2018 until 31st December 2020”, he added.

He said the Indian forces have killed four more Kashmiri youth, including Wasim Ahmad Shah (24), a cricketer, a Phd scholar Nasir Ahmad Mir, Gulzar Ahmad Mir, 25 and a religious scholar Showket Ahmad Falahi during violent crackdowns and fake encounters in Pulwama and Shopian areas in Indian occupied Kashmir. “Over 60 defenseless Kashmiris were injured after Indian forces used brute force, bullets and pellets on peaceful protesters in IoK, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that discovery of mass graves and numerous fake encounters in IoK have exposed Indian lies to international community. “India is a blatant violator of international laws”, he added.

Replying to another question, he said that CPEC is a project that holds immense economical importance for Pakistan and regional countries. “It is a great initiative by the President Xi like one Belt One-Road project”

He expressed grief over the loss of precious lives of innocent people, including personnel of security forces in recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and also condemned terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, which has taken toll on the lives of innocent people there.