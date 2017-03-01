Rear Admiral Kaleem Shaukat takes over Commander PN Fleet

KARACHI, Mar. 1 (APP): Rear Admiral Kaleem Shaukat has assumed

the office of Commander Pakistan Fleet, here on Wednesday.

On the command’s assumption, he is now the Operational Commander

of PN Fleet including Ships, Fast Attack Craft (Missile), Submarines and Aviation units, says a press release of Pakistan Navy (PN).

Rear Admiral Kaleem Shaukat upon completion of initial training

at Britannia Royal Navy College Dartmouth got commission in June 1982.

He has a distinguished career with wide ranging command and staff

experience. His command appointments include Commanding Officer of Type 21 ship, Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron, Commander Combined Task Force 151 and Commander Central Punjab/ Commandant PN War College.

His important staff appointments include Director Naval Warfare &

Operational Plans, Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff and Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) at NHQ. Before assuming the appointment of Commander Pakistan Fleet, he was serving as Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Projects) at NHQ Islamabad. The Admiral has also served as Defence Attache of Pakistan in Qatar.

Rear Admiral Kaleem is a graduate of National Defence University,

Islamabad and Armed Forces College, Turkey. For his meritorious services the Admiral has been decorated with Hilal e Imtiaz (Military).

The change of command ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard

where Vice Admiral Syed Arifullah Hussaini handed over the command to the newly appointed commander. Rear Admiral Kaleem Shaukat was

presented the guard of honor and introduced to the Type Commanders and Commanding Officers of the units under Command.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy

officers and sailors.