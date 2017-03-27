Rear Admiral Kaleem Shaukat of PN promoted

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Rear Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Commander Pakistan Fleet has been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral with immediate effect.

According to Pakistan Navy (PN) here on Monday, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat upon completion of initial training at Britannia Royal Navy College Dartmouth got commission in June 1982.

He has a distinguished career with wide ranging command and staff experience.

His command appointments include Commanding Officer of Type-21 ship, Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron, Commander Combined Task Force 151 and Commander Central Punjab/ Commandant PN War College.

His important staff appointments include Director Naval Warfare and Operational Plans, Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) and Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Projects) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

The Admiral has also served as Defence Attache of Pakistan at Qatar.

The Admiral is presently serving as Commander Pakistan Fleet.

Vice Admiral Kaleem is a graduate of National Defence University, Islamabad and Armed Forces College, Turkey. For his meritorious services the Admiral has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military)