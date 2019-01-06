Real threat to media from ‘quack journalists’: Fawad





ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday the real threat to freedom of expression was from "quack journalists". The media industry was at risk due to the so-called journalists, who were in the habit of concocting fake news on daily basis, he said in tweets on his social media account.The minister said the news of sudden departure of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was given by a journalist who had never visited the Foreign Office. Before issuance of such news, the journalists should get the facts verified, he added. He said the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visited Pakistan as per schedule and details already finalized. He reminded that Abu Dhabi had played a role in talks on Afghanistan. Moreover, the United Arab Emirates cooperated with Pakistan in overcoming the balance of payment issue, he added.