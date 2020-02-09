Ready to work for welfare, development of masses: Asad Umer

KARACHI, Feb 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer on Sunday said they are ready to work with all stakeholders, irrespective of political affiliations,on the projects of development and welfare to serve the countrymen.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Shaheed Malik Siddiq Awan Welfare Trust Hospital – Lyari here on Sunday.

Referring his meeting with the Sindh chief minister here,Asad Umer said he told CM Sindh that they were ready to cooperate with all, as they did not intend to involve politics in

the projects of welfare and developments of people.

Terming K-4 Water Project as an important one for Karachi, he said around 26 crore gallon water would be brought to Karachi through this project.

He said report on engineering design of K-4 Project has been completed and sent to Sindh Government. The report is under consideration of the Sindh Cabinet and as soon as the Sindh Cabinet would approve it, work on the project would be started on priority, he added.

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development said federal government would be recommended to bear 50 per cent of Rs 30 billion, which is the estimated cost of the project.

Speaking about victory of MNA Shakoor Shad from NA-246 Lyari, the Federal Minister said Shakoor Shad not only defeated the stalwarts but also surprised the whole country.

Asad Umer greeted MNA Shakoor Shad for his remarkable victory from NA-246 Lyari and said he was really glad to congratulate Shakoor Shad on his victory in his hometowm.

Referring his latest meeting with Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mrs. Fehmida Mirza, he said he has requested the IPC Minister to envisage a project of

sports for youths of Lyari, so that the project could be incorporated in the next annual budget.

The youths of Lyari are extremely talented, especially in sports like boxing and football and if they are provided opportunities, they would not only excel in their own field but

also earn name for country, he added.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer along with MNA Shakoor Ahmed Shad cut the ribbon to formally inaugurate the Shaheed Malik Siddiq Awan Welfare Trust Hospital – Lyari.