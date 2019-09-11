Reactions pour in after Trump dismissed his National Security Adviser John Bolton

NEW YORK, Sep 11 (APP):The firing of National Security Adviser John Bolton by President Donald Trump has evoked mixed reactions, with some commenters rejoicing at the war hawk’s departure while others lamenting it.

White House aides confirmed Bolton’s disputes with administration officials in recent days, particularly over negotiations with the Taliban and the president’s hopes for a withdrawal of U.S.

troops from Afghanistan. Trump said he wants to reduce the number of troops from about 14,000 to about 8,600, but some warned Trump not to strike a hasty deal to achieve that goal.

Meanwhile, Bolton contradicted Trump’s characterization of his departure, writing in a tweet minutes after the president’s that he offered to resign.

“I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow,’ ” Bolton wrote.

Bolton, a hardliner on Iran, North Korea and a host of other global hot spots, was named to the post in March 2018, succeeding H.R. McMaster. Bolton’s aggressive posture long appeared at odds with Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, including his criticism of U.S. involvement in overseas conflicts.