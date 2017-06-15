Reaching final of Champions trophy a great achievement, Yousaf

LAHORE, June 15 (APP)- Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Yousaf said

reaching the final of the ICC Champions trophy was a great achievement on part of Pakistan team given the fact that there was no international cricket being played in Pakistan for past many years.

“Such a remarkable performance has renewed the pledge that our cricket

is at rise despite the sour reality that we are playing at neutral venues for years now and we are still performing to a high level which has infused a new life in our national cricket,” he told APP here on Thursday.

The former stylish batsman said the extra ordinary performance of Pak

team to breeze into the final of the Champions trophy has showed that Pakistan is rich in cricket talent and new players have the potential to fill the void.

“Victory against England has its own significance, it will pump up the

team for final, it has added to the confidence of the little known players who performed superbly, it has given new identity to the team after losing to India,” he said adding “The team played positive and quality cricket to beat South Africa and England to prove it has the potential and talent to outpace any opponent, no matter how fancied it is.”

Yousaf praised the batting skills of opener Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman ,

top order batsman and Babar Azam for inspiring the team to success. “It was good to see the young bowlers, Hasan Ali, Roman Raees and Shadab Khan performing so good with variety of bowling.”

He said beating the English side in their own backyard is an

extraordinary performance on part of the team in such a high profile cricket event.

“Look at our national cricket , we have been forced to play at neutral

venues at different natures of wickets, we have no home crowd to watch our cricket, our cricket arenas are without international cricket, our cricket has suffered in many ways, and reaching the final of champions trophy is like a ray of hope that despite all hardship our cricket is flourishing , young talent is coming forward, we are gaining good name for our cricket and the image of our country is improving,” said the former captain.

He said the team is one step away from gaining the title which can be

achieved by putting together the act of hard work and collective efforts.

“Nothing is impossible, Pak team has the potential to win the title,

what is needed consistency and playing the match like a normal game, setting aside the added pressure of a nerve wrecking final,” he said.