RDA declares 31 housing schemes illegal

RAWALPINDI, July 4 (APP);- Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has

declared 31 housing schemes fall in its limits, illegal and advised the public not to invest in these schemes.

Talking to APP, the RDA spokesman said, 31 housing schemes declared

illegal are Jinnah Town, Airport Employees Cooperative Housing society, Gulshan-e- Ali, Janjua Town 1, Janjua Town II, Janjua Town III, Khyban-e-Millat, Rasool Town, National Town, Khyban-e-Quaid, T&T Housing Society, OGDC Town, Hamza Town, Sanghar Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Fazal Town phase II, Gulberg Town, Lake Vista Residential Rawal City, Pam City, Jabbar City, Usman Black, Jublee Town, Lawyers Town, Radio Colony, Federation of Employees Cooperate Housing Society, Samarzar Housing project, Gulraiz Housing Scheme, Metro Homes, Babar Homes, Paras Villas and Al-Falah Homes.

He informed that 43 housing societies including Bahria Town phase I, II & III, Bahria Town phase VIII, Doctor Town, Fizaia Housing Scheme, Foreign Office Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Garden Villas, Gulshan-e-Abad, Judicial Colony, Kehkashan Town, University Town, Kohsar View Housing Project, Municipal Corporation Cooperative Housing Scheme, Pak. Atomic Energy Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Pak. Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Rabia Bangalows, Safari Villas-I, Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Top City I, Mumtaz City, Bostan Avenue Housing Project, Army Welfare Housing Scheme (Defense-I), Safari Villas-II, Khudadad City, Gulshan-e- Fatima, Shalimar Town, PIA Officer Cooperative Housing Society, Eastridge Housing Scheme, Shifa Cooperative Housing Scheme, Bahria Paradise, Tarnol Housing Scheme, Cilfton Town, T&T Housing Scheme, Rawalpindi Railway Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Up-Country Enclosure PARC Housing Scheme, CBR, Cooperative Society, Golden Jublee Cooperative Housing Scheme, Faisal Town, Commoner Sky Gardens Housing Scheme, Murree, Sanober City and Gandhara City are approved by the Authority.

To a question he said, On the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi

Division/Director General (DG) RDA Talat Mahmood Gondal, RDA’s Building Control Wing team is regularly conducting operations with the assistance of Police against illegal construction which is violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoining Regulations 2007.

The DG had directed the Enforcement Wing to take strict action in

accordance with the law against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction and encroachments in the town.

The spokesman warned the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise

strict action would be taken against the rules violators.